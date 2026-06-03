Emirates Scholar Centre for Research highlights importance of employing AI, new media in promoting national identity

ABU DHABI, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Fawaz Habbal, Secretary-General of the Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies, emphasised the importance of leveraging artificial intelligence and new media in ways that serve families and society while preserving national identity and cultural values.

He noted that these technologies present significant opportunities for development when utilized according to scientific principles and reliable sources.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 3rd International Dialogue of Civilisations and Tolerance Conference 202 , held under the theme "The Impact of New Media and AI on Family and Community'', Dr. Habbal said that the conference is examining over three days the implications of digital transformation and artificial intelligence for families and society, as well as their relationship to the future of coming generations.

He added that, under the guidance of its wise leadership, the United Arab Emirates is moving rapidly to strengthen its leadership in the field of artificial intelligence and its various applications. He stressed the importance of linking technological advancement with national identity and societal culture to ensure the optimal utilization of these technologies.

Dr. Habbal explained that the conference focuses on raising awareness of best practices in the use of artificial intelligence and empowering future generations to benefit from its tools through scientific methods and reliable sources that contribute to serving humanity and society.