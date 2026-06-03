Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Bahraini FM

ABU DHABI, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone call with Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the call, they reviewed the latest regional developments and expressed their strong condemnation of the Iranian terrorist attacks that targeted the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain with missiles and drones.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the United Arab Emirates’ full solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain and its support for all measures it takes to safeguard its security and stability and to protect its citizens and residents.

H.H. stressed that the security of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain is an integral part of the security of the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf Arab states.