Ministry of Health & Prevention: No Ebola cases detected in UAE

DUBAI, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention confirmed that the United Arab Emirates continues to maintain advanced levels of health preparedness. There are currently no cases of Ebola in the UAE. The relevant authorities continue to monitor global health developments and maintain the highest levels of preparedness and health surveillance.

The Ministry explained that the relevant authorities in the UAE continue to coordinate closely with the World Health Organisation and the relevant international health authorities regarding a traveler who had visited the UAE and was later confirmed to have Ebola after departing the country and arriving in Uganda several days later. The Ministry further confirmed that the individual did not visit any healthcare facility in the UAE during his stay in the country.

As part of the UAE’s established preparedness and surveillance framework, the relevant authorities had already activated the necessary public health measures, including risk assessment, contact tracing, and approved precautionary procedures, in accordance with national procedures and relevant international standards. No cases have been recorded in the UAE.

The Ministry affirmed that the UAE continues to maintain a high level of preparedness and health surveillance and will continue to monitor developments closely in coordination with international partners and the relevant authorities.

The Ministry of Health also urged the public not to circulate rumors or information from unverified sources and to obtain information only from official sources.