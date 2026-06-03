World Bicycle Day conveys positive message to foster sustainable consumption, production, impact on climate

NEW YORK, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- People around the world marked today the World Bicycle Day 2025, a celebration of cycling as a practical, sustainable, and increasingly popular way to get around, not just for short trips, but for long-distance travel too.

The UN emphasises that the bicycle is an instrument of sustainable transportation and conveys a positive message to foster sustainable consumption and production, and has a positive impact on climate.

In both cities and rural areas, people are encouraged to use bicycles for short journeys, whether it’s the school run, commuting to work, or a trip to the local market.

Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2018, World Bicycle Day celebrates the bicycle’s role in promoting sustainable transportation, enhancing health and well-being, and supporting a greener, more inclusive future.

By choosing to cycle, whether for short trips or long journeys, people help advance the Sustainable Development Goals: cutting carbon emissions (SDG 13: Climate Action), improving health and well-being (SDG 3), supporting sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11), and reducing inequalities through affordable mobility (SDG 10).

The UN says regular physical activity of moderate intensity – such as walking, cycling, or doing sports – has significant benefits for health. At all ages, the benefits of being physically active outweigh potential harm, for example through accidents. Some physical activity is better than none. By becoming more active throughout the day in relatively simple ways, people can quite easily achieve the recommended activity levels.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), safe infrastructure for walking and cycling is also a pathway for achieving greater health equity. For the poorest urban sector, who often cannot afford private vehicles, walking and cycling can provide a form of transport while reducing the risk of heart disease, stroke, certain cancers, diabetes, and even death. Accordingly, improved active transport is not only healthy; it is also equitable and cost-effective.

Meeting the needs of people who walk and cycle continues to be a critical part of the mobility solution for helping cities de-couple population growth from increased emissions, and to improve air quality and road safety.

Observed on 3rd June every year, World Bicycle Day draws attention to the benefits of using the bicycle — a simple, affordable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation. The bicycle contributes to cleaner air and less congestion and makes education, health care and other social services more accessible to the most vulnerable populations. A sustainable transport system that promotes economic growth, reduces inequalities while bolstering the fight against climate change is critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The UN encourages stakeholders to emphasise and advance the use of the bicycle as a means of fostering sustainable development, strengthening education, including physical education, for children and young people, promoting health, preventing disease, promoting tolerance, mutual understanding and respect and facilitating social inclusion and a culture of peace.

World Bicycle Day recognises "the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle… a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transport, fostering environmental stewardship and health." Proponents encourage the use of the bicycle as a means of eradicating poverty; furthering sustainable development; strengthening education, including physical education, for children and young people; promoting health; preventing disease; and facilitating social inclusion and a culture of peace.