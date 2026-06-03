Five non-permanent members elected to UN Security Council

NEW YORK, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, June 3, elected Austria, Kyrgyzstan, Portugal, Trinidad and Tobago, and Zimbabwe to the 15-member UN Security Council for two-year terms starting on 1st January 2027 and concluding on 31st December 2028.

Austria and Portugal won the two seats allocated to the Western European, while Trinidad and Tobago and Zimbabwe were elected from the Latin American and Caribbean Group and the African Group respectively.

The election marks a historic milestone for Kyrgyzstan, which will serve on the Security Council for the first time since joining the United Nations in 1992.

The other four newly elected members all have previous Council experience: Austria and Portugal have served three times each, Zimbabwe twice and Trinidad and Tobago once.

The countries elected today will succeed Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia.

The Security Council consists of 15 members: five permanent members – Russia, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France.