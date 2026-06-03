UAE President meets King Mohammed VI during private visit to Morocco

RABAt, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco during a private visit by His Highness to the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the strong fraternal ties and cooperation between the UAE and Morocco, particularly in development-related fields, as well as ways to further advance their partnership in support of mutual interests and the prosperity and wellbeing of their peoples.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continued consultation and coordination and strengthened UAE-Morocco cooperation.

The meeting also addressed regional and international issues of shared interest, including developments in the Middle East and their implications for regional security and stability.