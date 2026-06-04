Emir of Qatar, US President discuss regional de-escalation

DOHA, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, received a phone call on Wednesday from US President Donald Trump.

During the call, the two sides discussed the latest updates in the Middle East in light of ongoing political and security developments, as well as regional and international efforts aimed at de-escalation and promoting stability, according to Qatar News Agency.

Sheikh Tamim stressed the importance of prioritising political and diplomatic solutions and dialogue between all parties, in order to strengthen regional security and stability and prevent further escalation.

The call also addressed the importance of continuing dialogue to resolve current issues, with an emphasis on safeguarding maritime navigation, ensuring the security of strategic waterways, and maintaining the smooth flow of global supply and energy chains.