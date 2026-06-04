Lebanon, Israel agree to implement ceasefire following Washington talks

WASHINGTON, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Lebanon and Israel have agreed to implement a ceasefire following extensive negotiations held in Washington, according to a joint statement issued by the United States late last night.

The joint communique outlines that the ceasefire is strictly conditional upon the complete cessation of hostilities by Hezbollah and the withdrawal of all its elements from the region south of the Litani River.

The statement noted that both sides agreed, based on a recommendation from the United States, to expedite the establishment of pilot zones under the full control of the Lebanese Armed Forces, ensuring the exclusion of any non-state actors.

Furthermore, Lebanon and Israel have agreed to maintain direct negotiations aimed at building mutual confidence and addressing remaining outstanding issues. The two parties are scheduled to reconvene for political and security talks after 22 June to negotiate a comprehensive agreement.