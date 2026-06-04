China's logistics sector returns to expansion

BEIJING, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- China's logistics sector returned to expansion in May, with the index tracking the country's logistics market reaching 50.3 percent, an increase of 0.6 percentage points compared to the previous month.

A reading above 50 percent indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 percent reflects contraction.

According to the China Logistics Information Centre, demand for industrial logistics services accelerated in May, while demand for consumer-related logistics services maintained steady growth.