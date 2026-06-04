Abu Dhabi City Municipality to plant 5,000 new trees in 2026 to enhance sustainability

ABU DHABI, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi City Municipality has planted more than 2,000 trees during 2025 and is continuing efforts to plant 5,000 trees during 2026 along walkways and corridors on Abu Dhabi Island and the mainland as part of its walkway and corridor landscaping project, reinforcing urban comfort, providing a healthy environment for residents and visitors, and enhancing the overall aesthetic appearance.

The project aligns with Abu Dhabi's vision to enhance quality of life and achieve environmental sustainability through the development of green infrastructure that supports community wellbeing and keeps pace with the aspirations of a modern city.

Eng. Majed Abdul Kathiri, Executive Director of the Operations and Maintenance Sector at Abu Dhabi City Municipality, said the project reflects the Municipality's commitment to developing sustainable urban infrastructure centred on enhancing quality of life, noting that expanding green cover is one of the key pillars in building a more resilient and attractive city that meets community aspirations and supports Abu Dhabi's future ambitions.

He added that most corridors and walkways on Abu Dhabi Island had previously undergone landscaping works, while the Municipality is currently continuing efforts to complete planting in locations requiring additional trees. Landscaping works have been completed along walkways and corridors in streets and public parks spanning approximately 24 linear kilometres.

He explained that the trees planted as part of the project include native species known for their high adaptability to the UAE's climate, foremost among them ghaf trees, alongside carefully selected varieties including cassia, neem, poinciana, pongamia, ficus and fruit trees. This diverse mix of vegetation will contribute to providing natural shade for walkways and corridors in the future while enhancing vegetation cover.

The works have so far covered 21 locations on Abu Dhabi Island, with more than 2,000 diverse trees planted during 2025. The Municipality is continuing implementation of the project's phases during the current year, planting approximately 1,800 additional trees at new locations on the island and 3,200 trees at various mainland locations, bringing the total to 5,000 shade trees along walkways, cycling tracks and running paths.

The project represents a sustainable investment that contributes to reducing temperatures, providing natural shade, improving air quality through reducing pollutants, limiting dust and noise, supporting biodiversity, enhancing the city's overall urban appearance, providing a comfortable environment for residents and an attractive destination for visitors, as well as contributing to community wellbeing.