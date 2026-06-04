Flooding, traffic disruptions hit Rome after tornado

ROME, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- A tornado that struck the Italian capital, Rome, caused widespread disruption, accompanied by torrential rain that uprooted trees and disrupted traffic in several areas.

According to the Italian news agency (ANSA), the Nomentano, Salario and Parioli districts experienced extensive flooding, with streets submerged and traffic brought to a near standstill, while some vehicles were almost completely covered by rising water levels.

The agency added that the severe weather was not limited to the Italian capital, as several parts of the country experienced thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and flooding, particularly in the regions of Friuli, Tuscany and Lazio, prompting authorities to monitor the situation and take precautionary measures to address the impact of the adverse weather conditions.