Sharjah Islamic Bank, University of Sharjah collaborate to promote financial literacy, develop national talent

SHARJAH, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Islamic Bank and the University of Sharjah (UoS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at establishing a general framework for cooperation between the two parties in financial literacy, professional development, practical training, talent acquisition and enhancing students' readiness for the post-graduation phase.

The partnership seeks to bridge academic education with practical application and support joint initiatives that create added value for both institutions and their target audiences.

The partnership marks the first step in a broader initiative adopted by Sharjah Islamic Bank to strengthen collaboration with universities and colleges across the UAE. The initiative reflects the bank's commitment to investing in national talent, promoting financial literacy and contributing to the development of a future-ready workforce equipped to navigate the demands of a rapidly evolving economy.

In the presence of Mohamed Abdalla, CEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank, and Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, the MoU was signed by Yaqoub Amir, Head of Employee Relations at Sharjah Islamic Bank, and Shihab Alhammadi, Vice Chancellor for Financial and Administrative Affairs at the University of Sharjah.

Commenting on the agreement, Mohamed Abdalla said, "This partnership with the University of Sharjah reflects Sharjah Islamic Bank's commitment to its role in developing national talent and empowering younger generations with the knowledge and skills that enhance their readiness for the future. We believe that building effective bridges between academic education and practical application is a fundamental pillar in preparing qualified professionals capable of keeping pace with transformations in the banking and financial sector."

He added, "This memorandum marks the beginning of a broader direction to strengthen our collaboration with academic institutions across the country, contributing to the promotion of financial literacy and opening wider avenues for training, professional development and talent acquisition."

Prof. Agamy said the partnership reflects the vision of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University, to prepare and qualify national talent in line with the real demands of the labour market.

He added, "This agreement aligns with the University of Sharjah's mission to graduate students who can make a meaningful contribution to the development process, equipped with both academic knowledge and practical expertise. Our partnership with Sharjah Islamic Bank is a concrete step in this direction, as it opens up genuine opportunities for our students and graduates to access valuable opportunities for training, professional development and integration into the banking and financial sector."

Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate on internship and field training programmes, participation in career and employment fairs, and the development of specialised initiatives focused on graduate development and talent acquisition.

The partnership will also support the delivery of lectures, workshops, awareness sessions and training programmes focused on financial literacy, banking awareness and consumer protection. In addition, both parties will explore the development of joint initiatives that strengthen young talent's connection to future professional skills and support their long-term career development.

The collaboration will further examine opportunities to provide suitable banking solutions and benefits for university students, academic staff and administrative employees in accordance with approved policies and procedures.

This initiative aligns with Sharjah Islamic Bank's commitment to strengthening its social impact and supporting initiatives aimed at building a more informed and future-ready society. Through strategic partnerships, the bank seeks to contribute to the development of human capital and foster greater integration between academic knowledge and professional practice.