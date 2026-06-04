First Abu Dhabi Bank enters into strategic partnership with Water.org, WaterEquity

ABU DHABI, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) today announced, ahead of World Environment Day, a strategic partnership with Water.org and its affiliated impact investment manager, WaterEquity.

As part of this partnership FAB has invested in the WaterEquity Everspring Fund, an open-ended impact vehicle exclusively focused on expanding access to safe water and sanitation across emerging markets.

Water.org is a global non-profit organization dedicated to expanding access to water and sanitation, while WaterEquity, directing private investment to address this critical sector.

This milestone marks the establishment of a platform for ongoing collaboration between FAB, Water.org and WaterEquity to advance water and sanitation access through market-based financial solutions.

FAB becomes the first commercial financial institution in the MENA region to partner with both organisations through a direct investment vehicle, demonstrating leadership in deploying capital for impact, including investing in WaterEquity with a commitment to direct any gains toward furthering Water.org’s mission.

The partnership reflects FAB’s commitment to water as a strategic priority, recognising its vital role in climate adaptation, resilience, public health and economic stability. By directing private investment towards one of the world’s most underfunded global challenges, FAB reinforces the role of financial institutions in delivering scalable, high-impact solutions.

Through the WaterEquity Everspring Fund, capital is deployed via local financial institutions to provide affordable financing for low-income households and businesses, enabling access to water and sanitation solutions at scale.

The partnership aligns with the UAE’s national agenda to advance global water security, including the objectives of the Mohammed bin Zayed Water Initiative, and reinforces the UAE’s leadership as host of the UN Water Conference in December 2026.

FAB’s engagement demonstrates how national priorities can be translated into practical private-sector action, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for sustainability and climate leadership.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer at First Abu Dhabi Bank, said, “Water is fundamental to economic resilience, sustainable growth and long-term stability. Through this partnership with Water.org and WaterEquity, we are bringing together capital and expertise to support scalable, market-based solutions that advance water security and drive meaningful impact. This investment reflects our commitment to support innovative financing models that address global challenges while creating lasting value for communities and economies.”

Gary White and Matt Damon, Co-founders of Water.org, said, “The private sector has both the tools and the opportunity to help close the water and sanitation financing gap, We've already seen what's possible — more than 88 million people now have access to safe water or sanitation because they got access to a small loan to access water at home. FAB's investment in the WaterEquity Everspring Fund is the kind of committed, market-driven leadership that accelerates that impact and demonstrates to the broader financial community that investing in water and sanitation can drive both meaningful social progress and lasting real-world change."