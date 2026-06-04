Dubai’s tourism industry reviews key collaborative initiatives, future directions to sustain growth

DUBAI, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) convened its bi-annual City Briefing with key industry stakeholders yesterday at the Dubai Opera, bringing together more than 1,700 leaders from across the tourism, aviation, hospitality, retail and events sectors, as well as government officials and members of the media.

According to a press release issued today, the meeting underscored the importance of strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors, which play a vital role in reinforcing Dubai's position as one of the world's leading destinations for business and leisure.

Held in the presence of Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of DET, the briefing for DET’s stakeholders and partners aimed to align on strategy, reinforce operational continuity, and accelerate delivery of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, at a pivotal moment for the sector.

The briefing featured a comprehensive industry overview structured around three distinct pillars: the coordinated industry response to regional developments; the resilience demonstrated across the tourism sector as well as recent innovative initiatives; and a forward-focused outlook on major initiatives, events, and developments set to define Dubai’s trajectory in the second half of 2026.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said, “Under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, we have built a tourism ecosystem that is coordinated, agile, and globally connected. This operating model, combined with the support of our stakeholders and partners, along with a diversified market strategy, has been central to the continued resilience of Dubai’s tourism sector. The city’s response to recent developments also reflects a mature institutional framework built on long-standing collaboration between the public and private sectors, enabling decisive action and steady performance.”

He added, "As we transition into the second half of 2026, our focus remains on sustaining long-term growth and strengthening global competitiveness. We continue to evolve Dubai’s tourism and economic proposition in line with our ambitions and the priorities of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, as we move forward with clarity, confidence and shared purpose.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said, “Events remain a critical engine of growth for Dubai’s tourism economy, driving visitation, supporting businesses, and creating year-round demand. Guided by Dubai’s bold and forward-thinking leadership, our events strategy continues to evolve from a strong foundation into a global benchmark for excellence, diversity, and innovation.

A thriving, year-round events calendar is one of the most powerful drivers of economic activity, and the pipeline we have ahead for the remainder of 2026 is a direct reflection of our confidence and ambition. The strength of Dubai’s events ecosystem is grounded in the public-private partnerships that underpin it. Working closely with our partners, we are curating programmes that enhance Dubai’s global appeal and contribute directly to the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

The attendees were briefed on how, from the earliest stages of the regional situation, DET and its partners moved swiftly to safeguard Dubai’s visitor economy. Following the lead of the UAE’s decisive leadership, immediate action was taken to maintain stability: the rapid activation of contingency frameworks; close coordination with the airport and aviation partners. Emirates and flydubai to ensure rerouted flights maintained connectivity for travellers; the provision of real-time guidance to operators across the hospitality and entertainment sectors through channels including the Dubai Info Hub WhatsApp channels, as well as clear, consistent messaging to reinforce Dubai’s position among international markets worldwide.

The package included targeted financial relief measures for qualifying operators, as well as expedited regulatory and licensing processes, helping to protect business continuity, preserve employment on a broad scale, and maintain the quality of experiences offered to both visitors and residents.

Together, these measures ensured continuity across key touchpoints of the visitor journey while maintaining service standards and operational stability, as well as demonstrating the solid institutional framework and crisis preparedness that continue to set Dubai apart as a top global destination.

Dubai entered 2026 from a position of strength, with record-breaking international visitation in 2025, 6.4 percent GDP growth in Q4 2025, and a remarkable 95.2 million passengers welcomed through Dubai International Airport, confirming that the city is advancing with precision toward its D33 Agenda objectives.

Across every segment of Dubai’s tourism and hospitality ecosystem, the story of recent months has been one of agility and collaboration. Restaurants offered dining initiatives to sustain commercial activity and footfall while hotels extended preferential rates, innovative value-add packages and flexible booking policies to visitors.

Initiatives such as ‘Dubai, A Fine Way to Dine’, a targeted programme launched to support the fine dining sector, and ‘Dubai Restaurant Week’ have also been instrumental in maintaining momentum. By offering curated promotions at the city’s F&B outlets, these initiatives successfully encouraged residents to explore both new and established restaurants while bolstering the wider gastronomy sector.

Beyond this, Dubai’s chefs have actively supported one another through industry-led initiatives. From grassroots ‘industry takeovers’, where chefs visit and support each other’s venues, to collaborative ‘Family Meal’ programmes that support hospitality workers, the culinary community has come together to offer one another support.

This collective response extended beyond the culinary community. Dubai’s resilience is etched into the daily lives of its people, and this collective spirit has been strikingly visible over the past few weeks.

From the sea of national flags proudly hoisted above neighbourhood villas to the gatherings at Kite Beach and Nad Al Sheba, where residents leave warm messages as part of the ‘We Love Dubai’ initiative, a sense of community and togetherness has prevailed. From long-term expats to Emirati families, these communities continue to serve as Dubai’s most passionate advocates, proving that its most durable characteristic is the solidarity of its residents.

A significant element of the City Briefing was its orientation towards what lies ahead, presenting a picture of optimism and sustained momentum. Today, forward-thinking hoteliers are seising current market conditions as a strategic opportunity to reinvest. By channeling focus into world-class renovations and property enhancements now, the sector is ensuring its products remain at the cutting edge of hospitality as Dubai looks towards its next chapter of growth.

Dubai’s global marketing and partnership programmes continue to maintain the city’s presence and share of voice across more than 80 source markets.

DET operates in structured alignment with over 3,000 global partners to sustain visitation pipelines, protect market share and reinforce Dubai’s top-of-mind positioning among travellers worldwide. The message has been clear and consistent: Dubai is safe, operational, and delivering world-class experiences.

Central to this momentum is a robust calendar of flagship events and initiatives, most notably the return of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) in July with a vibrant programme of sales, raffle promotions, family-oriented entertainment, and cultural experiences for residents and visitors, structured across three signature components: Entertainment Experiences, Retail Promotions and DIning and Hospitality.

Events and activities during DSS include the Great Dubai Summer Sale and Summer Restaurant Week. As DSS continues to evolve as a vital driver for the retail and hospitality sectors by positioning Dubai as a family destination of choice during the summer, the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), from 31st October to 29th November, is set to celebrate a milestone 10th edition. This anniversary serves as a compelling statement of the sustained investment that DET and its partners have made in positioning Dubai as a leading global destination for lifestyle and wellness tourism.

In parallel, the city’s infrastructure continues its forward trajectory. The newly approved Gold Line will deliver a 42-kilometre underground connection across 15 districts, while the Blue Line remains on track for its 2029 debut.

The US$35 billion expansion of Al Maktoum International (DWC), set to become the world’s largest aviation hub, reinforces the long-term structural investment that anchors Dubai's growth and global connectivity.

The City Briefing concluded with a clear and unified commitment from across the tourism ecosystem to maintain momentum, deepen collaboration, and advance the goals of the D33 Agenda. As we look ahead to the remainder of 2026, the sector remains focused on sustaining growth, enhancing competitiveness, and reinforcing its position as a leading global destination for business, tourism, innovation and investment.