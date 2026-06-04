Mass celebration to mark 128th anniversary of Philippine Independence

DUBAI, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The "Emirates Loves Philippines" page, which champions the bonds of friendship between the peoples of the two countries, is set to host a large-scale community celebration for Filipinos living in the UAE at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Sunday, 7th June, marking the 128th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of the Philippines.

The event will be held in the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, and Ambrosio Brian F. Enciso III, Philippine Consul General in Dubai, alongside representatives of the Philippine Business Councils in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and a number of Filipino schools across the UAE.

The celebration, which is expected to draw around 40,000 members of the Filipino community in the country along with members of other communities wishing to experience Filipino culture, folklore and arts, will also be attended by Emirati officials and prominent Filipino diplomatic, economic and social figures. It aims to honour the strong ties between the UAE and the Republic of the Philippines and to strengthen the social and cultural bonds between the two friendly nations.

The festival is an occasion to celebrate Filipino culture, foster a sense of community among its members, and spotlight Filipino arts, folklore and heritage, while also highlighting the contributions of the Filipino community to the UAE's development journey — reflecting the cultural diversity that the Emirates proudly embraces.

The event underscores the UAE's commitment to the values of tolerance, coexistence and cultural openness, and its dedication to nurturing relations of goodwill and cooperation with peoples and cultures around the world, as well as its tradition of hosting the national and cultural occasions of the communities residing on its soil, a testament to the country's civilisational model built on respect for human and cultural diversity.

The celebration features a rich lineup of artistic, cultural and heritage performances, headlined by Filipino actress and singer Arci Muñoz, alongside some of the Philippines' top P-pop acts, including 1st.One, G22 and ALAMAT.

Cultural and heritage showcases will also take place, among them the Sagala pageant, which brings to life some of the most cherished Filipino cultural traditions, as well as a carnival parade of traditional Filipino costumes and heritage attire.

A food village serving popular Filipino dishes and beverages will also be part of the festivities, alongside entertainment zones and interactive family experiences including go-kart racing, fun competitions and a variety of live shows.

The event comes within the context of the distinguished relationship between the UAE and the Republic of the Philippines, which has continued to grow across all areas, reflecting the two countries' shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in the economic, cultural and social spheres, and the high regard in which the Filipino community is held within UAE society at every level.