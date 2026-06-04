Emirates Racing Authority announces official schedule for 2026–2027 UAE horse racing season

ABU DHABI, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The upcoming season reflects the UAE’s continued commitment to enhancing the competitiveness and prestige of horse racing, featuring a distinguished programme of races for both Purebred Arabian and Thoroughbred horses.

From historic race meetings to internationally recognised feature events, the season promises top-class competition across the country’s leading racecourses.

The new calendar for 2026-2027 racing season features 64 race meetings across five racecourses throughout the UAE. Racing will take place at Meydan Racecourse (17 race meetings), Abu Dhabi Turf Club (16 race meetings), Al Ain Racecourse (14 race meetings), Jebel Ali Racecourse (11 race meetings), and Sharjah Racecourse (6 race meetings).

Meydan Racecourse remains the flagship venue of UAE racing and will conclude the season with the US$12 million Dubai World Cup on 27th March 2027. Renowned for attracting the world's talented horses, and connections. The race meeting continues to attract global audiences and showcase UAE on the international sporting stage.

Abu Dhabi Turf Club will host two of the season’s most prestigious contests, beginning with the UAE President Cup, offering prize money of AED8 million on 12th December 2026, one of the world’s most significant races for Purebred Arabians. The venue will also stage the Abu Dhabi Gold Cup on 7th February 2027, offering prize money of US$1 million and attracting quality Thoroughbreds from leading jurisdictions.

Sharjah Racecourse will feature a strong programme of marquee events, including the H.H. The Ruler of Sharjah Cup, the GCC Cup, the H.H. Sharjah Crown Prince Cup, and the H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup, which serves as the opening leg of the Emirates Sprint Series.

Al Ain Racecourse will once again showcase endurance and stamina with the popular three-leg Marathon Series alongside the Al Ain Mile meeting, while Jebel Ali Racecourse will continue its rich tradition of competitive racing through feature events on the hill such as the Jebel Ali Mile, Jebel Ali Sprint, and Jebel Ali Stakes.