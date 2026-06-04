UAE advances global water dialogue at 4th Dushanbe Water Conference

DUSHANBE, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- As preparations continue for the 2026 UN Water Conference, which will be co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal in Abu Dhabi from 8-10 December 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) participated in the 4th Dushanbe Water Conference (25–28 May), as part of ongoing international efforts to strengthen the global water agenda.

The conference brought together more than 2,000 participants from over 110 countries and international organisations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs participated in the Asia-Pacific Regional Preparatory Meeting for the 2026 UN Water Conference, co-organised by the government of Tajikistan and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP). The meeting convened over 100 delegates with the aim of consolidating regional perspectives and accelerating progress towards SDG 6.

The UAE also participated in the High-Level Africa Water Forum, where discussions - particularly those related to the Africa Water Vision 2063 - were framed by the broader preparatory process of the 2026 UN Water Conference. This engagement underscored the importance of ensuring that regional visions, commitments, and initiatives are reflected in global processes and contribute to a coherent and integrated implementation pathway.

During the conference, the UAE engaged in a series of sessions aligned with the six themes of the Interactive Dialogues of the 2026 UN Water Conference, several of which were led by the 12 appointed co-chairs. Together with Senegal, the UAE engaged with co-chairs, Member States, and stakeholders to ensure that discussions remained substantive and action-oriented, and that they contributed meaningfully to upcoming global milestones, including the High-Level Political Forum in July, where SDG 6 will be under review.

On the final day, the UAE also participated in consultations on the 2028 UN Water Conference, which will be hosted by Tajikistan, emphasising the importance of continuity across global water processes and building on the results of the preparatory journey towards 2026. Furthermore, the UAE highlighted the significance of the Interactive Dialogue themes, adopted by consensus at the United Nations General Assembly, as a blueprint for sustained cooperation, coordination, and implementation on water.

In addition, the UAE held bilateral discussions with key partners, including the government of Tajikistan, to reinforce coordination across global water processes and ensure that the 2026 UN Water Conference serves as a key building block for future water efforts, including the 2028 UN Water Conference and beyond.

The UAE also engaged with the International Advisory Committee (IAC) of the Dushanbe Water Process to align the messages in the resulting Conference declaration with the ambition and objectives of the 2026 UN Water Conference.

These engagements reaffirmed the importance of aligning preparatory processes across fora to ensure continuity, coherence, and impact in the lead up to the 2026 UN Water Conference and beyond.