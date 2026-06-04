Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs to Caribbean & Pacific States concludes official visit to Belize

BELMOPAN, Belize, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Omar Shehadeh, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States, accompanied by Salem Rashed Al Owais, UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to Belize, concluded an official visit to Belize as part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties and bilateral cooperation with the Caribbean region.

Shehadeh met with John Briceño, Prime Minister of Belize, for wide-ranging discussions covering areas of mutual interest, including, in investment opportunities and cooperation on Belize's digital transformation.

During the meeting, the UAE expressed its readiness to share its expertise in the digital economy in support of Belize's development goals.

Shehadeh also expressed appreciation to the Prime Minister and the Government of Belize for their solidarity with the UAE following the recent unprovoked Iranian terrorist attacks on the country. Belize reaffirmed its steadfast support for the UAE and condemned the attacks in the strongest terms.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Shehadeh met with Amalia Mai, Chief Executive Officer, where discussions focused on bilateral relations, investment, and digital cooperation. The meeting also addressed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Belize expressed its support for commencing negotiations on the agreement, reflecting the country's confidence in the mutual benefits such a partnership would bring to the region. Both sides agreed to maintain close communication and follow up on the outcomes of the visit.

“The UAE values its genuine friendship with Belize and appreciates the support expressed by the Government of Belize. matters most we appreciate Belize’s Our discussions covered a range of areas of mutual interest, including investment, digital cooperation, and innovation, and reflected a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. We look the UAE s forward to building on this positive momentum and expanding cooperation in ways that support the development priorities of both countries.”