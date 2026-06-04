FNC discusses regional, international developments with Minister of State of Germany

ABU DHABI, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), met today in Abu Dhabi with Serap Güler, Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany.

The meeting was attended by a number of FNC members.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the strength of the strategic and historic relations between the UAE and the Federal Republic of Germany, which enjoy the support and attention of the leadership and governments of both countries.

They noted the continued growth of cooperation across various sectors in a manner that serves mutual interests and enhances bilateral collaboration.

The two sides also stressed the importance of further developing bilateral ties and building on successful partnerships in the political, economic, trade, investment and technology sectors, reflecting the depth of relations between the two friendly countries. They underscored the need to strengthen cooperation and coordination on issues of joint interest in support of the aspirations of both peoples for greater development and prosperity.

The meeting reviewed several regional and international issues and developments of mutual concern, particularly threats targeting the security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the Iranian attacks on the UAE, Gulf countries and Jordan, and their negative repercussions on regional security and stability.

The discussions also addressed the impact of these developments on the global economy and the risks they pose to regional and international peace and security.

Dr. Al Nuaimi emphasised the importance of enhancing coordination and cooperation among countries to address current challenges and support international efforts aimed at promoting security and stability, thereby safeguarding shared interests and strengthening regional and global peace.

Güler expressed Germany's full solidarity with the UAE and condemned the Iranian attacks targeting the country's territory and vital facilities, stressing that such actions constitute a threat to security and stability at both the regional and international levels.

She also reaffirmed Germany's commitment to further strengthening cooperation and partnership with the UAE across various fields in a manner that serves the joint interests of both friendly nations and supports efforts to achieve security, stability and sustainable development.