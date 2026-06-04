Saqr Ghobash, Serbian National Assembly President discuss parliamentary cooperation, witness signing of MoU

BELGRADE, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), held official talks with Ana Brnabić, President of the National Assembly of Serbia, during his official visit to the Serbian capital, Belgrade, as part of the UAE’s efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with Serbia and advance parliamentary cooperation between the two friendly countries.

During the meeting, both sides underscored the strength of UAE-Serbia relations and their continued growth across political, economic and investment sectors. They stressed the importance of enhancing parliamentary cooperation in support of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and in line with the rapid expansion of cooperation across various fields.

Brnabić welcomed Ghobash and the accompanying delegation, expressing appreciation for the close ties between the two friendly nations, which continue to witness steady growth across multiple sectors.

She affirmed that the UAE is an important partner for Serbia and noted that bilateral cooperation has contributed to supporting numerous vital and development-oriented sectors.

Ghobash expressed his sincere appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality, highlighting the continuous development of bilateral relations thanks to the support and commitment of the leadership of both countries. He noted that the UAE-Serbia partnership has become a model of strategic cooperation built on mutual trust and shared interests.

He said that the UAE views Serbia as an important partner in the Balkans and Europe and as a gateway for cooperation with countries in Central and Southeast Europe, adding that relations between the two countries have evolved beyond traditional ties into a well-established strategic, economic and developmental partnership.

The two sides reviewed ways to strengthen parliamentary relations through activating parliamentary friendship committees, organising regular reciprocal visits, exchanging legislative and oversight expertise and experiences, and enhancing coordination and cooperation in regional and international parliamentary forums, particularly the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Ghobash highlighted the important role parliamentary institutions can play in strengthening public confidence in bilateral relations and fostering cooperation between communities and institutions in line with the distinguished relations enjoyed by the two countries.

The talks also addressed the importance of supporting the implementation of agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between the two countries, particularly the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), in a manner that provides a supportive environment for cooperation in investment, energy, food security, technology, education, tourism, air transport and logistics connectivity.

Both sides stressed the importance of intercultural dialogue and the promotion of the values of tolerance, coexistence and respect for cultural and religious diversity. They also affirmed the pivotal role of parliaments in promoting moderation, mutual understanding and stronger ties between peoples.

During the visit, Ghobash and Brnabić also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening parliamentary cooperation and institutional coordination between the Federal National Council and the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Almenhali, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Serbia and several FNC members.