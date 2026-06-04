Ghobash visits Centre for Creative Industries and Innovations in Belgrade

BELGRADE, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and the accompanying delegation visited the Centre for Creative Industries and Innovations in Belgrade, as part of his official visit to the Republic of Serbia.

During the visit, Ghobash met with representatives of the Office for Information Technologies and eGovernment of the Republic of Serbia and was briefed on key initiatives and projects aimed at supporting digital transformation, innovation and the development of creative industries.

Representatives of the Office for Information Technology and eGovernment outlined Serbia’s efforts in advancing digital transformation and developing smart government services, as well as its use of artificial intelligence technologies and modern digital solutions to enhance government efficiency and improve service quality. They also highlighted the role of technology and innovation in supporting sustainability, stimulating economic growth and strengthening the competitiveness of modern economies.

The visit programme included a presentation on the centre, its initiatives and programmes designed to support creative industries, innovation and entrepreneurship, and its efforts to foster an enabling environment for start-ups and technology- and creativity-driven ventures.

During a tour of the facility, Ghobash reviewed the historical and industrial landmarks housed within the centre and received a briefing on its role in preserving Serbia’s industrial heritage and transforming it into a cultural and economic destination that reflects Belgrade’s ongoing development. The project preserves the site's historical and industrial value while enhancing its contribution to the growth of creative industries and innovation.

Ghobash affirmed that the continued advancement of UAE-Serbia relations and their growing partnership open promising opportunities for enhancing cooperation and exchanging expertise and knowledge in the fields of innovation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, creative industries and entrepreneurship, in a manner that supports development efforts and serves the shared interests of the two friendly countries.

Ahmed Hatem Al Menhali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Serbia accompanied the FNC delegation.