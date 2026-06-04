Higher Education Committee reviews legislative, digital developments in higher education sector

ABU DHABI, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Higher Education Committee has held its sixth meeting, chaired by Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, with the participation of representatives from federal entities and UAE-based higher education institutions (HEIs).

The meeting falls within the Committee’s ongoing efforts to strengthen higher education governance, align outcomes with national priorities and labour market needs and enhance HEIs’ readiness to meet future requirements.

The meeting reviewed progress on the outcomes of its fifth meeting, along with updates to the legislative and regulatory frameworks governing higher education and scientific research. Discussions focused on advancing a more integrated, efficient and agile system that enhances education quality, improves services for students and HEIs and strengthens the UAE’s competitiveness and preparedness for future developments.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar said, “The Higher Education Committee’s meeting reflects ongoing efforts to develop a future-ready higher education system through constantly updating regulatory frameworks, systems and services that support students and higher education institutions. These efforts align with the national vision to meet evolving labour market needs, as well as to enhance sector competitiveness and strengthen contributions to the UAE’s economic and knowledge-based development.”

The committee reviewed draft resolutions and frameworks aimed at enhancing the higher education and scientific research system in the UAE. Discussions focused on proposed updates to ensure alignment with sector needs, as well as implementation plans for national frameworks designed to strengthen governance, improve oversight, enhance the quality of outcomes, support institutional sustainability and protect students.

The Higher Education Committee also reviewed progress on implementing the funding system for federal HEIs for the 2025-2026 academic year. Discussions covered funding calculation mechanisms based on student data and the national higher education database, supporting greater spending efficiency, data reliability and more effective planning and funding processes.

The committee reviewed key data from the recently launched AI-powered UAE Skills Platform, which provides real-time labour market insights and strengthens the link between higher education and business sector needs. The platform supports academic planning by helping institutions align programmes with future job and skills demands, identify skills gaps and enhance graduate employability.

Members also reviewed updates on the work of the Advisory Committee for Higher Education and Future Skills and its working groups, highlighting key achievements to date. Bringing together representatives from 16 universities and 15 economic sectors, the committee operates through eight working groups focused on strengthening collaboration between academia and industry.

The Advisory Committee’s key achievements included aligning academic programmes with labour market needs in collaboration with economic sectors; expanding work experience opportunities through partnerships with industry; enhancing faculty engagement with economic sectors; advancing the responsible integration of artificial intelligence in higher education; strengthening the application of research and theoretical knowledge; and accelerating transformation efforts through strategic partnerships with leading technology companies.

Concluding the meeting, members stressed the importance of continued collaboration among government entities, HEIs and economic sectors to accelerate the implementation of development initiatives and policies. Such cooperation will help strengthen the future readiness of HEIs and reinforce their role in preparing national talent for evolving economic and technological demands.

The Higher Education Committee was formed by the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council and is chaired by Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, with members including Shamma bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment and Chair of the Zayed University Board of Trustees; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chancellor of the Higher Colleges of Technology; and Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, alongside representatives from relevant government entities.