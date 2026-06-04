UAE participates in 11th Annual BRICS Counter-Terrorism Group Meeting

NEW DELHI, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates participated in the 11th Annual BRICS Counter-Terrorism Group Meeting held in New Delhi on 21-22 May 2026, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group.

The UAE delegation was headed by Maqsoud Kruse, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Countering Violent Extremism and Terrorism.

During the meeting, the UAE reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening international cooperation in combating extremism and terrorism and addressing emerging threats posed by terrorist organisations and extremist groups.

In his remarks, Maqsoud Kruse expressed the UAE’s appreciation to the Republic of India for its chairmanship of BRICS and for convening the meeting, underscoring the importance of international dialogue and coordinated action to counter evolving security challenges.

He highlighted that extremist groups and terrorist organisations are increasingly exploiting cyberspace, advanced technologies, and artificial intelligence to recruit individuals, finance operations, and disseminate extremist ideologies, stressing the importance of enhanced international cooperation to address these threats.

Maqsoud Kruse noted that effective efforts to counter extremism and terrorism require a comprehensive and multidimensional approach that addresses immediate threats as well as the underlying conditions conducive to radicalisation.

He further stated that the UAE’s approach is based on long-term prevention initiatives combined with practical interventions aimed at addressing the root causes of extremism, hate, and intolerance. He added that the UAE hosts a number of internationally recognised institutions and initiatives that promote prevention from a holistic perspective and strengthen international cooperation.

Within the framework of the UAE’s co-chairmanship with China of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Sub-Working Group on Preventing the Misuse of the Internet for Terrorist Purposes, the UAE delegation presented a concept paper highlighting approaches to strengthen international cooperation in addressing terrorist exploitation of digital platforms and emerging technologies.

The UAE delegation also presented a case study on the country’s efforts, in accordance with international best practices, to combat the financing of terrorism through robust institutional and legislative frameworks, while reaffirming the UAE’s unequivocal rejection of extremism and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Maqsoud Kruse stressed the need for a holistic, balanced, and coordinated international approach integrating security, development, and human rights, while calling for stronger intelligence sharing, enhanced cybersecurity cooperation, and closer coordination on virtual assets and decentralised financial systems to prevent the misuse of advanced technologies by terrorist actors.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the UAE delegation held bilateral meetings with the delegations of India, Russia, and China to discuss avenues for enhancing cooperation and exchanging expertise and best practices in countering extremism and terrorism.

The UAE reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with BRICS member states and partner nations to advance shared efforts aimed at eliminating international terrorism and promoting global peace and security.