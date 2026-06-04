Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS postgraduate graduation ceremony

SHARJAH, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), witnessed on Thursday morning the graduation ceremony for the spring semester 2026 at the University City Hall, where graduate students of the University of Sharjah graduated.

In his speech at the graduation ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed emphasised the need to pursue the journey of knowledge with determination and perseverance, as previous generations did, to achieve the highest levels of excellence and serve their nations.

Addressing the graduates, he said, “Before navigation systems and satellites, the merchants of the Arabian Gulf sailed across the seas in the darkness of night, guided only by the stars. They knew the sky as well as you know your books, and read the winds as carefully as you read your research. They spent months in the unknown, not because the journey was easy, but because the goal was worth it. And when they returned, they did not return for themselves; they came back with what fed families and built communities. The sea was never their destination; it was the path. The destination was always here, in their homeland and among their people. Today, you are the continuation of that legacy. You have journeyed through the seas of knowledge as your forefathers journeyed through the seas, enduring the pressures of research, the challenges of difficult questions, and long nights of study. And now, you return not to the shore, but to the society that awaits you.”

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed praised the graduates' distinguished achievements, noting that they had completed their postgraduate studies through carefully selected specialised programmes that prepare them for leadership roles. He said, “The postgraduate degrees you carry today in your diverse fields are not merely additions to your résumés; they are tools capable of shaping decisions and informing policy. Most of you already work in the vital sectors and institutions of this nation, which means that what you have learned will not remain confined to theory in a book. It will become a decision made in a meeting, a solution to a challenge, or a vision that guides a project. Knowledge without action is like an archer without a bow, an arrow, or a string.”

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed highlighted the university’s extensive efforts to prepare students at all levels, giving its graduates every reason to take pride in their alma mater. He said, “You have graduated from a university that defines itself not by the buildings and laboratories it has constructed, but by the minds, research, and innovations it has produced. Today, the University of Sharjah has firmly established its place among the world’s leading universities, as recognised by the most prominent international ranking institutions. Each year, we speak of the university’s achievements and its progress in respected global rankings, where our standing continues to rise. However, as the Chancellor mentioned in his speech, numbers are not the ultimate goal. Therefore, I will refrain from discussing the intense competition among universities to secure positions in such rankings. Instead, let us take greater pride in the university’s true wealth. Our university is the first choice for students, as reflected in its enrolment figures, the highest in the country, with 21,183 students, including 5,800 new students who joined during the current academic year.”

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed also added, “We also take pride in our distinguished scholars and international experts at the University of Sharjah, whose knowledge and expertise have contributed to the establishment of 158 academic programmes. We are equally proud of our graduates, whose impact extends across various fields as ministers, engineers, doctors, and professionals who have dedicated their knowledge and expertise to serving society and humanity. We are proud that the University of Sharjah community is one family of students, faculty members, and staff representing 111 nationalities, all carrying the university’s name and values and serving as its ambassadors wherever they go. This once again confirms that our greatest and most valuable asset is people.”

Addressing parents and families, the President of the University of Sharjah paid tribute to their dedication, sacrifices, patience, and unwavering support throughout their children's academic journey, saying, “Behind every graduate receiving a certificate today stands a father who worked tirelessly in silence, a mother who offered heartfelt prayers before dawn, and a family that believed in the future before it could see it. You were not supporters from afar; you were the very foundation upon which all of this was built. Therefore, today, before your sons and daughters, husbands and wives, it is you who have the first right to feel proud.”

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed also addressed the university’s faculty and administration, acknowledging their significant efforts in supporting students and helping them overcome challenges at every stage of their academic journey. He said, “To those who taught with dedication, guided with excellence, and patiently answered questions until they illuminated minds, today, you have our deepest gratitude and appreciation.”

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed concluded his speech by congratulating the graduates and wishing them success in their professional lives, saying, “Leave here today with one conviction: the difference is not made by those who know more, but by those who give more. What you carry today is not merely a certificate; it is a covenant between you and society. Covenants are not fulfilled by signatures, but by commitment. The sailors I mentioned at the beginning of my speech are remembered not for sailing, but for returning and building. History does not remember those who departed; it remembers those who left an impact. Create your legacy so that those who come after you will remember you.”

The graduation ceremony began with the UAE national anthem, followed by a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. Afterwards, Professor Dr Issam Al-Din Ibrahim Ajami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, delivered a speech in which he expressed his gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi for honouring the ceremony with his presence and for personally congratulating the graduates.

Ajami congratulated the graduates, emphasising the importance of science and knowledge in the progress of civilisations throughout history, as they are the fruit of minds that believed in the value of knowledge and realised that science is not merely a store of knowledge but an intellectual and moral trust that man carries to make it a force for building and reforming.

Addressing the graduates, the Chancellor of the University of Sharjah emphasised the importance of dedication and of pursuing specialised fields of study, saying, “When you decided to enrol in postgraduate programmes at the University of Sharjah, you did not simply choose an academic path; you chose a way of life. Postgraduate studies are not merely an additional stage of education, but a fundamental transformation in the way one thinks: from receiving knowledge to producing it, from accepting answers to questioning them, and from complying with knowledge to critically examining it.”

Ajami also highlighted the achievements of the University of Sharjah since its establishment, noting that the progress it has made on the global academic stage in recent years, as reflected in leading international rankings, serves as an objective testament to the quality of the university’s output from the international academic community. He said these accomplishments reflect a strong academic and research ecosystem in which every faculty member, every student researcher, and every thesis contributes.

At the conclusion of his speech, the Chancellor of the University of Sharjah extended his congratulations to the graduates’ parents and families, as well as to the university’s faculty members, in recognition of their significant efforts and support, which helped realise the students’ academic and educational aspirations.

On behalf of the graduates, Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, a Master’s graduate in Communication, delivered a speech expressing the graduates’ pride and happiness at completing their studies at the University of Sharjah, which was established and nurtured by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as a beacon of knowledge and enlightenment. He also expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi for his visionary leadership, continuous support, and efforts in guiding the University of Sharjah towards excellence and leadership.

In his speech, Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi highlighted the efforts of the university’s administration and faculty in guiding students, developing their skills, and ensuring they received the highest level of support and preparation for the future. He also expressed his gratitude to his parents for their unwavering support and for providing the care and encouragement that enabled their children to continue their academic journey.

Concluding his remarks, Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi congratulated his fellow graduates on their success and graduation, and encouraged them to remain committed to research, knowledge, and lifelong learning. He urged them to continue expanding their knowledge, describing learning as “the mission of the noble and the path of scholars.”

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed handed over the graduates' graduation certificates, congratulating them on their achievement and excellence, and wishing them success in their future lives and in serving their country.

A total of 426 postgraduate students graduated with doctoral, master’s, and diploma degrees from the colleges of Sharia and Islamic Studies; Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Business Administration; Engineering; Health Sciences; Law and Communication; Medicine; Dentistry and Pharmacy; Science; Computing and Informatics; and Public Policy.

The graduation ceremony was attended by: Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Charity International; Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in Kalba; Halima Al Owais, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC); a number of senior officials; members of the University of Sharjah’s Board of Trustees; and a group of parents.