MoHAP opens registration for 'Mu’azzaz 2026'

DUBAI, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has officially announced the opening of registration for the second phase of the ‘Mu’azzaz’ Project for Healthy shopping malls and centers 2026, with applications open until 30 June.

The Ministry also revealed the results of the first phase of the project, which aims to embed preventive health concepts within shopping environments and transform them into destinations that support healthy behaviors, thereby enhancing quality of life.

Launched by the Gulf Health Council in collaboration with the GCC General Secretariat through the Joint Committee for Healthy Cities, the Mu’azzaz initiative is designed to empower shopping malls and commercial complexes to play an active role in fostering sustainable, healthy lifestyles among visitors and employees. This is achieved by implementing clear standards and defined criteria that promote public health, raise community awareness, and encourage the adoption of sustainable healthy behaviours.

MoHAP has invited shopping malls and commercial complexes wishing to participate in the initiative to register through the following link: (https://msurvey.government.ae/survey/Ministry_of_Health/zZ6 )

Three shopping centres in the UAE were awarded the Diamond Classification, the highest GCC accreditation level, after achieving scores exceeding 95 per cent across evaluation criteria. These include City Centre Al Zahia, Al Rahmaniya Mall Sharjah, and City Centre Fujairah, in recognition of their excellence in implementing a comprehensive system of health standards and providing safe, inclusive environments that support the wellbeing of both shoppers and staff.

These results follow a comprehensive evaluation and audit conducted by MoHAP to assess compliance with GCC Healthy Shopping Mall standards, in collaboration with key national partners. These included the Ministry of Community Empowerment, Emirates Health Services, Sharjah Health Authority, Sharjah Municipality, Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority, Sharjah Social Services Department, as well as Fujairah Civil Defence, Fujairah Municipality, and Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In the final stage, a GCC delegation comprising representatives from Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman visited the UAE to conduct external audits of qualifying shopping centres, verifying compliance with standards and the sustainability of health practices, in yet another significant move reflecting the strength of joint Gulf cooperation and knowledge exchange in advancing community health.

The project methodology is built on six core pillars: healthy lifestyle, awareness, environmental quality, safety and security, community partnership, and quality of services provided to priority groups. This includes the provision of dedicated facilities such as nursing rooms, rest areas, and safe walkways, in addition to implementing air quality standards, waste management systems, emergency plans, and safety protocols.

Dr Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, said that the ‘Mu’azzaz’ project reflects the UAE’s approach to building an integrated health system rooted in prevention and enhancing quality of life through targeted interventions in spaces where people interact daily.

Al Rand added that transforming shopping centres into health-supportive environments demonstrates the country’s ability to leverage partnerships effectively and develop innovative models that respond to current needs, in line with the objectives of the “We the UAE 2031” vision.