FNC Speaker visits EXPO 2027 Belgrade presentation exhibition

BELGRADE, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and his accompanying delegation attended a presentation on EXPO 2027 Belgrade, scheduled to take place from 15th May to 15th August 2027 under the theme “Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All”.

The presentation was delivered during Ghobash’s official visit to Belgrade. He was also briefed on the exhibition’s overall vision, objectives and key themes, as well as the site’s master plan, facilities and implementation phases.

EXPO 2027 Belgrade will be the first specialised international exhibition hosted by the Republic of Serbia and the Western Balkans region. It is expected to attract participation from more than 130 countries and international organisations, as well as millions of visitors from around the world.

Organisers of EXPO 2027 Belgrade explained that the event’s vision reflects the importance of strengthening communication among people and promoting the values of understanding, coexistence and human cooperation through sport, music and culture. They also highlighted its role in supporting innovation and creativity and engaging younger generations in building a more sustainable future.

They noted that hosting the event represents a strategic milestone in Serbia’s economic and cultural development journey and will contribute to enhancing the country’s international profile while expanding opportunities for international cooperation across various sectors.

Ghobash commended the advanced level of preparation and organisation for Expo 2027 Belgrade, stressing that specialised international exhibitions serve as global platforms for cultural and humanitarian dialogue and for the exchange of expertise and experiences among nations.

He added that such events contribute to fostering innovation, strengthening international partnerships and promoting the values of understanding and coexistence among peoples.