Mansour bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Obaid Juma Al Zaabi

ABU DHABI, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, offered his condolences on the passing of Obaid Juma Humaid Al Zaabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour conveyed his condolences while visiting the family residence in the Al Zaab area.

He also extended his sympathies to the deceased's sons, Juma, Hassan and Khalid, as well as to the family and relatives of the deceased.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed expressed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy, praying to Almighty Allah to bless the deceased with His vast mercy, grant him eternal rest in Paradise, and bestow patience and solace upon his family and loved ones.