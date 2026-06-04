Hamad Al Sharqi attends graduation of 302 Fujairah University students

FUJAIRAH, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, attended the graduation ceremony of 302 students from the University of Fujairah, including 52 master's degree graduates.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of Fujairah Culture and Media Authority; Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Fujairah Foundation for Region Development; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

H.H. the Ruler of Fujairah affirmed that educational institutions represent the fundamental pillar in building individuals, shaping their character and developing their intellectual and cognitive capabilities.

He noted that education extends beyond the transfer of knowledge to include preparing aware and qualified generations capable of keeping pace with rapid changes and contributing effectively to the comprehensive development journey of the Emirate of Fujairah.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi presented certificates to graduates receiving bachelor's and master's degrees across various academic disciplines. He congratulated the graduates, wished them success in their future endeavours, and encouraged them to continue their pursuit of knowledge and contribute actively to nation-building.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak expressed his sincere appreciation to the UAE’s wise leadership and to H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi for their continued support of education and development, which has made the UAE a leading model of progress and prosperity.

He stressed that investment in education will remain the cornerstone of building a bright future and strengthening the nation’s standing through the contributions of its sons and daughters.

Dr. Suleiman Al Jassim, Chancellor of the University of Fujairah, also expressed his gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Hamad for his continuous support of higher education, and to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi for his close follow-up and ongoing commitment to advancing the educational system and empowering national talents across various academic disciplines.