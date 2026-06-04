Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 13th cohort of National Defence College

DUBAI, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, today attended the graduation ceremony of the 13th cohort of the National Defence College in Abu Dhabi.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said that preparing national leaders with strategic thinking and future foresight reflects the visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in developing highly skilled national talent to safeguard the nation’s achievements and enhance its security and stability. It also reflects the approach of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in investing in people, empowering national talent, and preparing them for future leadership.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the College’s role in preparing national leaders with the knowledge, expertise, and strategic vision needed to support national security and enhance government readiness to anticipate developments and address strategic challenges, in line with the leadership’s vision for a resilient and future-ready system.

Sheikh Hamdan added that investing in qualified national leaders, both academically and practically, is an investment in the nation’s future; as it reflects the leadership’s commitment to fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and future foresight, ensuring the continuation of the UAE’s development and leadership journey as a global model of achievement and competitiveness, while strengthening its ability to develop national talent capable of safeguarding national gains and supporting comprehensive development.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan congratulated the graduates on their academic achievements, praising their commitment and excellence, and the knowledge and skills they gained, which enhance their readiness to support national development, strengthen national security, and safeguard the nation’s achievements.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; and Lt. General Staff Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, along with senior armed forces officers.

The 13th cohort included graduates from the UAE and several sisterly and friendly countries, reflecting the National Defence College’s role in developing leaders and enhancing expertise in strategic and security fields.

In his speech, Major General Saeed Salmeen Al Alawi, Commandant of the College, said the college prepares future leaders to anticipate change and address strategic challenges, while its programmes enhance strategic thinking and support comprehensive national security.

Following that, he honoured top achievers, congratulated the graduates, and took commemorative photos with the graduates and the College’s faculty.