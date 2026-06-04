Amna Al Dahak: UAE championing resilience, adaptability to combat environmental degradation

DUBAI, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, emphasised that the UAE is one of the leading countries in championing resilience and adaptability to combat environmental degradation and climate change. The nation seeks to turn these challenges into opportunities for growth, innovation, and prosperity for future generations.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, celebrated this year under the theme 'Now For Climate', Amna Al Dahak stated, “Today, as the global community unites to mark World Environment Day, it’s an opportunity to renew the promise to our planet’s future. Climate change remains the defining challenge of our era. Yet, history has shown us time and again that when humanity unites under a common purpose, we possess an extraordinary capacity to overcome. The UAE stands as a testament to this truth. In a region defined by its arid landscape, we have refused to accept scarcity as our destiny. Instead, we have fostered resilience, fought back against degradation, and worked tirelessly to turn the most daunting ecological challenges into real opportunities for growth and innovation.”

Al Dahak added, “Our vision is rooted in our heritage. Today, we are bringing the environmental vision of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to life. As we approach the 2030 milestone, our biodiversity plans are becoming living realities. We have already planted 50 million mangroves, and we are well on our way to completing our target of planting 100 million mangroves by 2030, securing natural carbon sinks for generations to come.”

Amna Al Dahak continued, “Our efforts are guided by a global ambition of keeping the 1.5°C within reach. In this context, we are working on developing emission reduction solutions and expanding renewable energy solutions and clean energy such as pioneering breakthroughs in hydrogen technology to fuel the industries of tomorrow, while simultaneously introducing a robust circular economy that ensures our resources are regenerated and waste is minimised.”

Al Dahak said, “Today, we are redefining our relationship with food and land, our local agriculture is gaining unprecedented traction as we bring diverse stakeholders together to champion climate-smart, minimal-waste farming practices that thrive in desert environments. We firmly believe that global cooperation is not just the best way forward, it is the only way forward to enhance global food security.”

Amna Al Dahak further added, “As we continue to build momentum for our planet and our ecosystems, we acknowledge that water requires our most urgent collective attention. This December, the UAE will convene the global community to drive transformative action on this critical resource. Co-hosting the UN Water Conference alongside the Republic of Senegal, we will lead a unified global charge on water conservation, security, and management.”

Amna Al Dahak concluded, “On this World Environment Day, let us look to the future not with apprehension, but with hope. I call upon everyone on this occasion to carry forward the spirit of cooperation, and safeguard our precious planet and its resources for this generation and the next.”