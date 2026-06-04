SMA, EPAA launch research-based mangrove planting initiative

SHARJAH, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA) has announced a strategic environmental collaboration with the Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) to implement a research-based mangrove planting and long-term monitoring programme in Kalba, as part of its institutional initiative “Sea the Impact: with One Mangrove.”

The initiative reflects a shared commitment to environmental sustainability, marine ecosystem preservation, social responsibility, and applied research, and reinforces SMA’s role in linking academic learning to real-world environmental impact.

As part of this collaboration, the Academy will participate in planting 300 mangrove seedlings at the Mangrove and Al Hefaiyah Reserve during the Authority’s planting initiative. This will be followed by a one-year scientific monitoring programme comprising regular field visits to assess seedling growth and survival rates, as well as data collection and analysis to support research outputs that advance environmental knowledge and sustainability practices.

The project will actively engage students in planting, monitoring, and reporting within a structured academic framework, fostering environmental awareness, responsibility, and experiential learning. It will also support the establishment of a student-led mangrove initiative to promote sustainability and applied research.

The initiative forms part of the “Sea the Impact: One Mangrove” programme, under which a mangrove tree is planted in honour of each distinguished speaker, strategic partner, international collaborator, and guest who contributes to Sharjah Maritime Academy's mission and development. Through this initiative, the Academy creates a lasting environmental legacy while recognising those who support education, innovation, sustainability, and the advancement of the maritime sector.

Dr Hashim Alzaabi, Chancellor of Sharjah Maritime Academy, said, “This project reflects our commitment to embedding sustainability and social responsibility within education. By engaging our students in meaningful environmental initiatives, we are contributing to national efforts and developing responsible future maritime leaders.”

Fatima Al Zaabi, Head of the Biodiversity Department at EPAA, stated, "This initiative underscores the importance of institutional partnerships in engaging the community, particularly young people, in environmental conservation and in promoting sustainability for future generations."

The project aligns with the UAE’s national sustainability agenda and marks the first phase of a long-term collaboration centred on environmental conservation, research, and community impact.