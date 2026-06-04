Shams Majlis strengthens media partnerships, sector growth

SHARJAH, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Media City (Shams) organised an interactive gathering under the “Shams Majlis” initiative, bringing together its licensed media companies and strategic partners as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the media and creative business ecosystem and promote collaboration among industry stakeholders, thereby contributing to the growth, innovation, and expansion of companies operating within the sector.

The event aligns with Shams’ vision of building an integrated media community that connects companies, entrepreneurs, content creators, and strategic partners through a dynamic platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and exploration of new opportunities for collaboration and investment. This, in turn, supports the advancement of the media industry and reinforces Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for creativity and content creation.

The gathering welcomed a distinguished group of media company representatives, entrepreneurs, creatives, and strategic partners from across the Shams ecosystem. It offered a valuable opportunity for direct engagement, professional networking, and discussions about the future of the media sector, while highlighting collaboration opportunities in media production, digital content creation, and creative and technology-driven services.

The programme began with a welcome address from Rashid Abdalla Al Obad, Director General of Sharjah Media City (Shams), who emphasised that the “Shams Majlis” serves as a strategic platform that brings together media companies and their partners in an interactive environment that fosters innovation and accelerates growth.

He noted that building strong relationships between businesses and supporting institutions is a key driver of competitiveness and long-term sustainability within the media sector.

Al Obad added that Shams continues to develop its services and initiatives to meet the evolving needs of media companies and entrepreneurs, enabling them to expand into new markets and seize emerging opportunities. He stressed that supporting and empowering media businesses remains central to Shams’ mission to advance the media industry and strengthen its contribution to the creative economy.

He further highlighted that the strategic partnerships established by Shams with local and international organisations are designed to deliver added value to its licensed companies by providing integrated services and practical solutions that enhance operational efficiency, unlock new growth opportunities, and enable businesses to focus on innovation and the development of their media products and services.

As part of the event, DHL delivered a specialised interactive workshop showcasing the latest logistics solutions and services available to companies and entrepreneurs. The workshop explored best practices for improving operational efficiency, accelerating business growth, and supporting expansion into regional and global markets, particularly in light of the rapid shift towards the digital economy.

The session also discussed the growing importance of integrating logistics services with the media sector and highlighted their role in supporting startups, content creators, and creative enterprises by providing scalable solutions that meet evolving market demands and facilitate expansion and market reach.

On the sidelines of the “Shams Majlis,” Sharjah Media City (Shams), represented by Rashid Abdalla Al Obad, Director-General of Shams, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Salla, a leading e-commerce solutions platform, represented by Abdulla Al Hashmi, General Manager of Salla for the UAE.

The MoU aims to support Shams’ licensed companies in strengthening their commercial and digital presence by leveraging Salla’s advanced e-commerce solutions and technology tools. The partnership will provide participating businesses with new opportunities for growth and expansion in digital markets, while enhancing their competitiveness and supporting their digital transformation.