UAE Ambassador to UK visits patients at Great Ormond Street Hospital on occasion of Eid Al Ad’ha

LONDON, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom, visited young patients receiving medical treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in London on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

During the visit, which coincided with the first day of Eid, Abulhoul also met with Emirati children and their families, extending Eid greetings and sharing in the spirit of the occasion. In keeping with Eid traditions, children received gifts, bringing joy and comfort to the young patients and their families.

Speaking on the occasion, Mansoor Abulhoul said, “Eid Al Adha is a special time that embodies the values of compassion, solidarity, and generosity. We are pleased to spend this time with these brave young patients receiving treatment in the United Kingdom and sharing this special moment with their families. We wish them a speedy recovery and continued strength.”

The UAE has maintained a close partnership with GOSH since 2014, when H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), generously donated £60 million to establish the Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children (ZCR) in London.

The Centre, established in partnership with GOSH, University College London (UCL), and Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity (GOSH Charity), continues to play a leading role in advancing research and treatment for rare childhood diseases.