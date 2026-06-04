Man City Chairman: 'Manchester City club designed, built to win'

MANCHESTER, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Man City Chairman said that Manchester City is a club designed and built to win says Manchester City is a club designed and built to win.

He noted that after a record-breaking decade under Pep Guardiola’s management, which added an incredible 20 major trophies to the already glittering list of trophy wins under Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini, the challenge now is to build on and extend City’s remarkable period of sustained success.

In a wide-ranging interview during his annual end-of-season reflection, the Chairman said he was confident City’s success would continue and the guiding principles that underpin the Club would remain exactly the same.

Furthermore, he said that the drive and desire to be successful and to win silverware was now firmly embedded and ingrained into every facet of the Club from the very top echelons down.

“We are far from peaked,” Al Mubarak said. “This is a Club that is designed and] built to win.

“We are used to [being successful], because it’s in our DNA, winning.

“I look at where the Club was in 2008, and then I look at every part of these last 18 years."

He added, “Roberto Mancini brought that first Premier League title to this Club, we will never forget those moments. It was a great period then, [after] a first FA Cup win in many, many years.

“Then Manuel [Pellegrini] came in, [the] same thing, another Premier League title and more success."

“And then Pep came in, and it was getting that mindset, that DNA of a winning club. And now, this Club is the way we all know it right now.

“What Pep has given us has taken us to the next level, and I think we’re so thankful for what he’s helped build here.

“Winning is hard, it’s not easy, it’s a lot of hard work, and it’s a lot of hard work by a collective.

“Look over these 18 years, how many different generations of teams that we have been collectively putting together, each one special.

“From that first group of the [Sergio] Agueros and the Yaya Toures and the [David] Silvas, to the next group of the Kevin De Bruynes and the Ilkay Gundogans and the Bernardos [Silva] to this group of the Erling Haalands and the [Rayan] Cherkis and the [Phil] Fodens and the [Abdukodir] Khusanovs.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak noted, “We continue and, in every aspect, it’s different because it’s different players but the success will come because I think we do a very good job in maintaining a winning mindset.

“Hence, when you look at our records in English football over these last 18 years, Manchester City is the most successful Club in this country."

He concluded, “And that team will continue, and there will be players, there will be coaches, there will be executives, that’s part of life, but we will keep going, and we will continue to deliver.”