UAE presented unique model for empowering early childhood education: Experts

ABU DHABI, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Awarding Committee for the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning affirmed that the United Arab Emirates has established a distinguished model in creating an integrated ecosystem for the concept and principles of early childhood education.

This achievement is grounded in the wise leadership’s commitment to supporting and nurturing children through the enactment of laws and legislation, as well as the launch of strategies, executive programmes, and initiatives that ensure healthy cognitive, social, and emotional development during early childhood.

The committee members noted that, through the introduction of the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning as one of the prominent categories of the Khalifa Award for Education, an institution under the Erth Zayed Philanthropies—the UAE is sharing this unique model of early childhood development and care with countries around the world. The award achieves this through its two categories: Programmes, Curricula, Methodologies and Teaching Practices, and Research and Studies.

These remarks were made during the committee’s annual meeting held in Abu Dhabi, attended by Humaid Al Houti, Secretary-General of the Khalifa Award for Education, and members of the Awarding Committee, including Professor Steven Barnett, Founding Director of the National Institute for Early Education Research at Rutgers University, USA, and Chair of the Awarding Committee; Professor Iram Siraj, Professor of Child Development and Education at the University of Oxford, United Kingdom; Professor Nirmala Rao of The University of Hong Kong; Professor Jana Fleming, Director of Early Childhood Development at the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation; and Dr. Meera Al Kaabi, President of the National Academy for Childhood Development.

The meeting was also attended by members of the Screening Committee: Dr. Philip Quirke, former Executive Dean of Education and General Studies at the Higher Colleges of Technology; Dr. Bushra Qadoura, Strategic Consultant in Early Childhood Education and Care at the Sharjah Private Education Authority; Sarah Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Quest Direct Professional Services; and Dr. Rachel Takriti, Associate Professor of Early Childhood Education at the United Arab Emirates University.

Humaid Al Houti, Secretary-General of the Khalifa Award for Education, expressed the award’s pride in the pioneering role and positive humanitarian impact achieved by the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning since its launch.

He noted that the award has successfully highlighted some of the world’s most prominent scientific and practical approaches adopted by leading educational institutions in supporting children and providing quality early learning opportunities that open broad horizons for future creativity and achievement.

He explained that the experts participating in the meeting discussed the future plan for the upcoming cycle, including the scientific mechanisms and criteria for measuring the impact of winning projects and research from around the world.

Discussions also focused on expanding awareness of the award’s role and mission in advancing high-quality efforts related to early learning. In addition, participants reviewed a proposal to establish a global network of award recipients under the title “Early Learning Award Ambassadors,” support the award’s participation in relevant scientific and educational events, and direct efforts toward regions with the greatest need, particularly in Africa and the Arab region.

Al Houti further stated that the upcoming cycle of the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning will feature a series of webinars, practical workshops, and enhanced digital engagement to facilitate communication between applicants and the award, while supporting the submission of projects, initiatives, and research focused on best practices in the field of early learning.