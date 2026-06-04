Dubai Business Associates celebrates graduation of its 11th cohort

DUBAI, 4th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Business Associates (DBA) celebrated the graduation of its 11th cohort, furthering its mission to develop the next generation of global leaders.

Held at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, the graduation ceremony recognised the achievements of 37 Associates representing 21 countries.

The cohort comprised 12 Emirati and 25 international Associates, bringing together exceptional talent from around the world, including Colombia, France, India, Peru, Russia, Slovakia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The diversity of the cohort reflects Dubai’s standing as a global hub for talent, innovation, and leadership development.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of H.H. The Dubai Ruler’s Court, said, “Dubai Business Associates embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for talent, innovation, and opportunity. Through programmes such as DBA, Dubai continues to invest in Emirati and international talent, equipping future leaders with the skills, experience, and global perspective needed to contribute effectively to the future economy."

He added, “The programme’s sustained growth and increasing international demand reflect global confidence in Dubai’s position as a leading destination for developing future leaders and attracting exceptional talent. It also underscores the emirate’s long-term commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders and fostering the values of excellence, resilience, collaboration, and innovation, helping prepare talent capable of leading transformation and creating a positive and lasting impact within their communities and organisations around the world.”

DBA is a unique, fully funded nine-month programme for outstanding university graduates, combining world-class academic learning with hands-on consulting experience across leading public and private sector organisations in Dubai. Associates take part in immersive professional placements, strategic consulting projects, and leadership development programmes, while gaining first-hand exposure to Dubai’s dynamic business environment and vibrant cultural landscape.

Leading organisations across Dubai hosted Associates in more than 20 placements throughout the programme, providing exposure to a wide range of sectors and strategic priorities, including digital transformation, sustainability, venture capital, retail, hospitality, tourism, and finance.

The 11th cohort also delivered eight consulting projects for leading government and private sector entities in Dubai, including the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Emirates Group, Digital Dubai, Dubai International Financial Centre, and Kerzner International. Despite a challenging global environment, Associates demonstrated resilience, adaptability, and professionalism, delivering strategic recommendations and innovative solutions to real-world business challenges.

Since its launch, DBA has welcomed 349 Associates from 56 countries and delivered 100 consulting projects in collaboration with leading organisations across Dubai. Over the past 11 years, the programme has also supported the development of 68 Emirati graduates, reflecting its commitment to nurturing national talent within a globally connected learning environment.

The programme’s educational partners, including PwC, CAPADEV, and Bon Education, provide specialised training across leadership, strategy, business, and professional development.

During the ceremony, Associates were recognised for outstanding achievement across leadership, collaboration, academic excellence, and community contribution. Reem Lari from the UAE received the prestigious Emirati Award for demonstrating exceptional academic, professional, and community leadership, while Tom-Louis Flohrer from Germany was presented with the Falcon Award in recognition of his outstanding leadership potential and embodiment of the programme’s values of collaboration, excellence, creativity, candour, and resilience.

Michael Banks from the United States received the Faculty Award for academic excellence and professionalism throughout the programme. Angelica Wilina from Indonesia was named Best Fellow, having been recognised by her peers for her collaborative spirit, positivity, and contribution to the cohort experience, while Viktoria Zbojanova from Slovakia received the Erin Langlards Award for exemplifying empathy, professionalism, and a commitment to continuous improvement.

Graduates expressed their appreciation for the experience provided by the programme, noting that it had broadened their professional and personal horizons through participation in strategic projects and engagement with prominent business leaders.

They said the programme had strengthened their leadership and consulting capabilities while providing valuable practical experience and advanced knowledge across a range of fields. The graduates also highlighted the opportunity to build a strong professional network within a collaborative and supportive environment, adding that the skills, insights, and experiences gained through the programme would continue to support their professional and leadership journeys in the years ahead.

Applications for DBA’s 12th cohort, which will commence in September 2026, attracted more than 14,284 applicants from 148 countries, more than doubling the number received the previous year and further reinforcing the programme’s growing international reputation as one of the world’s most competitive graduate development programmes.