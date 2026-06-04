DFWAC, MoE reach 570 children through storytelling, engaging activities

DUBAI, 4th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MoE), organised the "Kindness Makes Us Stronger" event and reading sessions of its awareness story “The Pencil Who Found Himself” as part of the Ministry of Education’s "Warn and Protect" initiative.

The activities were held over two consecutive days at the Zayed Educational Complex in Al Khawaneei, engaging 570 children as part of the Foundation’s efforts to raise children's awareness of positive values and empower them to confront bullying.

The event featured interactive activities and reading sessions designed to introduce children to the values of kindness, respect, self-acceptance, and self-confidence through innovative age-appropriate approaches. Children also learned, in a simple and engaging way, practical strategies for preventing and responding to bullying, helping to foster a safe and supportive environment that promotes their emotional and psychological well-being.

Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, affirmed that the Foundation continues to utilise creative and educational tools to reach children and strengthen their emotional and psychological well-being.

She noted that the Foundation’s flagship initiatives, particularly The Pencil Who found himself and Kindness Makes Us Stronger, have successfully delivered impactful educational messages that promote self-confidence and reinforce positive values through innovative and interactive experiences.

“We are proud that these initiatives reached 570 children in just two days at Zayed Educational Complex in Al Khawaneej, bringing the total number of beneficiaries since launch to nearly 5,000 children,” she said.

“These results reflect the importance of investing in meaningful educational content that speaks to children in a language they understand, helping them recognise their emotions, discover their potential, and develop the confidence and awareness needed to overcome challenges.”

She added that these efforts fall under the Foundation’s Child Protection Program, through which both The Pencil Who found himself and Kindness Makes Us Stronger were launched. The initiatives aim to strengthen children’s emotional and psychological well-being, reinforce the values of self-acceptance and mutual respect, and equip children with the skills needed to address bullying in all its forms. They also encourage children to discover and develop their talents and abilities, contributing to the development of a more aware, confident, and socially engaged generation.

Written by Sabah Deebi, The Pencil Who found himself is one of the Foundation’s leading awareness initiatives. Through an inspiring educational narrative, the story follows a pencil that experiences bullying because of its differences, before discovering its true value and hidden potential and overcoming challenges with confidence and determination.

The story has evolved into an impactful educational tool that raises awareness about the dangers of bullying, promotes self-confidence, and reinforces the values of acceptance and respect among children within a safe and nurturing environment that supports their growth and development.