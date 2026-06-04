Shurooq redefines development in Kalba’s sensitive natural environments

SHARJAH, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Over recent years, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has translated the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which prioritises environmental protection over urban expansion.

In the coastal city of Kalba, this vision has been transformed into tourism and environmental projects that seek to redefine the relationship between hospitality and nature. Among the clearest examples is Kingfisher Retreat, part of the Sharjah Collection.

Located within the mangrove reserve on Sharjah’s east coast, the retreat sits within a natural environment closely connected to the surrounding coastal ecosystem. It comprises 40 luxury tents carefully positioned across the site to provide an accommodation experience that balances comfort with harmony with nature.

The project was developed based on comprehensive environmental impact assessments that guided all stages of planning and implementation. These studies determined the locations of accommodation units, lighting levels and movement patterns within the site to minimise environmental impact and preserve ecological balance.

This approach is reflected in the architectural solutions adopted, with accommodation units elevated above ground level to preserve natural sand movement, reduce pressure on the soil, support plant growth and avoid disturbing wildlife. Lightweight materials were used to minimise direct intervention in the landscape, while existing native vegetation was preserved throughout the site.

The experience at Kingfisher Retreat extends beyond accommodation to direct engagement with the surrounding environment through activities centred on observation, tranquillity and understanding the natural rhythm of the area, including kayaking through the mangroves, exploring tidal waterways, and observing birds and wildlife.

Crabs are among the most visible species along Kalba’s coastline, appearing in large numbers on the sand during sunrise and sunset before gradually returning to their burrows at night. Their movement is closely linked to temperature changes and tidal cycles, and they play an important role in aerating sandy soils and recycling organic matter within the coastal ecosystem. The retreat allows visitors to observe this natural phenomenon through a quiet, non-intrusive experience that respects nature.

The project was developed in coordination with the Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), ensuring compliance with requirements for protecting sensitive ecosystems and demonstrating that environmental preservation was not an afterthought, but the foundation of the project.

Kalba has emerged as a distinctive model within the UAE, where development is measured not by the scale of construction, but by a project’s ability to operate within the limits of nature.

Stretching along the coastline, Kalba’s mangrove forests and narrow waterways form part of an integrated coastal ecosystem that supports a rich diversity of wildlife and marine species, including rare and migratory birds that rely on the mangroves for feeding and rest during long journeys, gazelles inhabiting nearby natural areas, and sea turtles and other marine life connected to this coastal habitat.

Current sea turtle nesting areas in Kalba are located within protected reserve zones managed by EPAA near the Mangrove Centre. These habitats are subject to careful environmental management and monitoring to safeguard sensitive nesting sites and maintain their natural tranquillity.

These areas benefit from extremely low levels of light pollution, creating suitable and secure conditions for turtles during nesting seasons. While limited turtle activity had previously been observed near Kingfisher Retreat, nesting activity is now concentrated primarily within the more stable and protected reserve zones that form part of Kalba’s wider coastal ecosystem.

Khawla Sayed Mohammed Al Hashemi, Executive Director of Projects at Shurooq, said the project was built around an understanding of the role of nature in shaping sustainable destinations.

She noted that the philosophy behind Kingfisher Retreat reflects Shurooq’s broader approach to destination development, which is based on sustainability, innovation, preserving local identity and strengthening community engagement.

Al Hashemi added that this approach is implemented across Shurooq’s projects and destinations in line with the directives and strategic vision of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Shurooq, which focuses on developing high-quality projects that combine cultural value with long-term social impact.