Round 4 of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship gets underway tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 4th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Round 4 of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (Gi) will begin tomorrow (Friday) at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, marking another important stage of the domestic season.

The championship continues to play a key role in developing athletes and identifying emerging talent while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for jiu-jitsu.

Clubs enter the round looking to strengthen their standing in the overall rankings as competition intensifies and the season progresses. The championship provides athletes with valuable opportunities to gain experience, improve their abilities and prepare for regional, continental and international events.

Round 4 comes at a crucial stage of the season as clubs compete for valuable points in the race for top positions. With every result carrying greater importance, the Gi format presents athletes with a technical test that demands control, tactical awareness and effective match management, helping them prepare for future challenges.

Competition gets underway on Friday with U18, Adult and Masters divisions for men and women. Saturday will feature U14 and U16 boys' and girls' divisions, while the championship concludes on Sunday with U12 boys' and girls' divisions, alongside Kids 1, Kids 2 and Kids 3 categories.

Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club currently leads the overall standings following the previous round, ahead of Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club in second place and Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club in third. The race for points is expected to add further intensity to the action as clubs look to maintain or improve their rankings.

Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said, “Round 4 comes at an important stage of the championship as competition between clubs continues to grow and every point becomes more crucial in the overall standings.

“These championships are about more than results. They show the quality of work being done by clubs and their ability to develop athletes who can compete at a high level. Family and fan attendance also adds to the atmosphere of the event and reflects the growing popularity of jiu-jitsu in the UAE, especially during the Year of the Family.”

Zayed Alshamsi, an Adult brown belt athlete representing Al Wahda Club, said, “Competing in the adult division is challenging because matches often depend on experience, composure and attention to detail. My preparation for this round has focused on controlling the match from the start, limiting my opponent’s opportunities and making the most of every chance to gain an advantage.

“The championship provides a valuable opportunity to test ourselves against strong competitors. It helps athletes improve their performance, gain experience and continue developing from one round to the next.”