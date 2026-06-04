European Council approves new anti-drug framework

BRUSSELS, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Council has approved a new anti-drug framework aimed at strengthening the European response to the growing challenges posed by drug use and trafficking to public health, security and society.

In a statement, the Council said it had also endorsed the new European Action Plan against drug trafficking, which includes practical and targeted measures to reduce demand for drugs and minimise associated harm amid increasing risks posed by organised crime to European democracies.

The statement quoted Costas Vettieris, Minister of Justice and Public Order of the Republic of Cyprus, as saying: “Drug use and trafficking pose a serious threat to our societies and democracies. Through the coordinated and concrete measures adopted today, the European Union is strengthening its response to organised crime, enhancing security, and protecting the health and safety of citizens.”

The Council noted that implementation of the strategy will bring together policymakers and operational actors in the fields of health, justice, education and law enforcement to achieve tangible results at local, national, European and international levels.

The strategy focuses on three main pillars: strengthening efforts to combat drug trafficking, making full use of existing EU mechanisms, and launching innovative cooperation projects.

The statement stressed that the 2026-2030 Action Plan will place particular emphasis on improving the tracing of financial flows linked to criminal activity, strengthening the maritime dimension through the European Ports Alliance and expanding the operations of the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre – Narcotics (MAOC-N). It also seeks to enhance public-private partnerships, particularly with postal and logistics companies, and intensify cooperation with technology firms to curb online recruitment, especially of minors.

The implementation framework covers five key areas, including strengthening Europe’s preparedness to address drug-related health and security threats, protecting public health through evidence-based prevention and treatment, enhancing security by combating production, trafficking and organised crime, reducing drug-related harm, and building strong partnerships with other countries and regions.

The European Council is expected to discuss, for the first time, challenges related to drug use and trafficking during its meeting on 18th and 19th June 2026. Progress in implementing the strategy will be assessed regularly, with a comprehensive report to be issued.