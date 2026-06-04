ADJD enhances awareness initiatives to promote family stability

ABU DHABI, 4th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), in coordination with Abu Dhabi Majlis (councils) at the Citizens and Community Affairs Office of the Presidential Court, organised an awareness lecture entitled “The Reassured Family” as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen family cohesion and promote community awareness of positive values and behaviours that support family and societal stability.

The lecture, held at Shaab Al Ashkhar Majlis in Al Ain City, formed part of the “Majalisna” initiative implemented by ADJD in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

The initiative aims to enhance direct engagement with community members and address issues affecting families, while contributing to quality of life and social stability.

Delivered by Dr Turki Al Qahtani, Senior Family Counsellor at ADJD, the lecture highlighted the concept of reassurance within the family as a fundamental pillar of psychological and social stability. It emphasised that true family security is not solely linked to material factors, but is rooted in feelings of safety, inclusion and mutual appreciation among family members, creating a balanced and supportive environment.

The lecture also explored the pivotal role of the family in building a cohesive and secure society, describing it as the primary environment for instilling values and fostering positive behaviours. It further addressed the impact of family stability on raising individuals capable of overcoming challenges and building healthy relationships founded on respect and responsibility.

In addition, the lecture reviewed the key values underpinning a reassured family, including affection, compassion, trust, fairness and wise tolerance, identifying them as essential foundations for strengthening family bonds and promoting a culture of dialogue and mutual understanding that helps reduce conflict and enhance stability within the home.

The lecture further discussed practical skills that support healthy family life, such as effective communication, active listening, constructive conflict management and positive emotional expression, alongside the importance of sharing responsibilities and reinforcing partnership among family members in meeting daily challenges.

The session also addressed a number of contemporary challenges that may affect family cohesion, including economic pressures, excessive engagement with modern technologies, weakened direct communication and growing unrealistic expectations. It underscored the importance of awareness and balanced approaches in addressing these challenges in order to preserve family stability and cohesion.