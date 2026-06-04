Under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony of students of Emirates National Schools’ Al Ain Campus

AL AIN, 4th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and on behalf of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Office of the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, attended the graduation ceremony of the 19th cohort of the Emirates National Schools’ Al Ain Campus.

The ‘Year of Family 2026’ cohort comprised 222 male and female students. The ceremony was held at the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) in the presence of His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to His Highness the President of the UAE and Chancellor of the UAEU, along with a number of excellencies, senior officials, parents and educational leaders.

The event reflects the unwavering support provided by the UAE’s wise leadership to the education sector and underscores the keenness of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed to supporting the Emirates National Schools (ENS) and strengthening their role in preparing future generations. Through equipping students with modern knowledge and skills, the schools contribute to advancing the UAE’s vision of building a world-class education system.

On the occasion, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan congratulated the graduates and their families, conveying the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed and his wishes for the continued success and excellence of the graduates in their academic and professional journeys. He emphasised the importance of perseverance and achievement in contributing to the nation’s progress and supporting the UAE’s comprehensive development across all sectors.

For his part, H.E. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Hameeri, Secretary-General of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the ENS Board, praised the generous patronage and continuous support of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, describing them as collectively being a key driver in advancing the schools’ development and strengthening their competitiveness and excellence at both the national and international levels.

He said, “The schools continue to develop advanced educational programmes aligned with future skills and digital transformation, while also promoting environmental sustainability, clean energy and social responsibility initiatives in line with the UAE’s future vision. At the same time, they remain committed to implementing national programmes that reinforce national identity, Emirati values, belonging, the Arabic language and a culture of innovation among students.”

H.E. Ahmed Al Hameeri added, “The ‘Year of Family 2026’ highlights the importance of the Emirati family as the primary partner in shaping the character of the children and supporting their educational journey. The school’s achievements are the result of genuine collaboration among the school, the family and the wider community. Investment in people will continue to be the cornerstone of the nation’s future and sustainable development.”

Mr Lachlan Mackinnon, Director-General of the ENS, affirmed that the schools continue to implement advanced development plans focused on preparing students for the future through strengthened programmes in artificial intelligence, innovation and new technologies.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to create modern learning environments that foster creativity, critical thinking and scientific research, while supporting outstanding and gifted students through the scholarship programme.

Mr Mackinnon noted that during the academic year, students made a series of notable accomplishments across artificial intelligence, innovation, science, arts, and sports. These included 23 achievements in AI, innovation, scientific, educational and artistic fields, in addition to 31 in sports and martial arts, reflecting their outstanding performance at local and international competitions.

The graduates, in turn, expressed their sincere appreciation to the UAE leadership for its strong commitment to education and its dedication to providing advanced learning environments supported by the latest technological solutions.

They affirmed that the ENS had been more than an educational institution, serving, rather, as an integrated environment that helped shape their character, instil the values of ambition, commitment and innovation, and prepare them to face the future with confidence and competence.

At the ceremony’s conclusion, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan honoured the graduates and outstanding students. The event ended in a celebratory atmosphere, with parents and members of the educational community expressing pride in the students’ achievements and wishing them continued success in serving their nation and contributing to its progress.

H.E. Ahmed Al Hameeri presented a commemorative gift to H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan, in appreciation of his attendance and patronage of the ceremony.

H.E. Ahmed Al Hameeri also honoured H.E. Zaki Nusseibeh, by presenting him with a commemorative gift in recognition of his efforts and contributions, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the United Arab Emirates University.

Established in 2002, the Emirates National Schools continue to play a vital national role in preparing generations equipped with the knowledge and skills required for both present and future challenges.

Through a comprehensive educational environment, the schools contribute to developing students’ capabilities, nurturing excellence and innovation, and reinforcing the values of loyalty, belonging and national responsibility.