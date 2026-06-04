UAE records strong AML/CFT/CPF performance in 2025

ABU DHABI, 4th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing Committee (NAMLCFTPC) announced the performance indicators of the UAE’s national AML/CFT/CPF framework for 2025, which were approved by the Higher Committee for Oversight of the National Strategy during its most recent meeting yesterday.

The results demonstrate the UAE’s continued commitment to a risk-based and sustainable approach to addressing financial crime threats, enhancing the effectiveness of national efforts, strengthening coordination and integration, and supporting the national system’s ability to measure impact and continuously improve performance through accurate and up-to-date indicators.

Commenting on the results, Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE and Chair of the National Committee, said, "These leading results reflect the continued progress achieved in implementing the National Strategy for Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing (2024–2027) and reaffirm the UAE’s steadfast commitment to fostering a secure and stable global financial environment. This commitment is underpinned by a robust and agile supervisory framework capable of anticipating emerging challenges and combating financial crime with effectiveness and confidence".

He added, "The significant advancement reflected in the 2025 performance indicators carries strategic importance, as it comes on the back of substantial legislative and regulatory reforms, most notably the issuance of Federal Decree-Law No. 10 of 2025. This enhanced legal framework has strengthened governance arrangements, reinforced institutional integration, and further elevated the UAE’s financial and economic competitiveness.”

He also expressed his sincere appreciation to the members of the National Committee, supervisory authorities, law enforcement agencies, and strategic partners, commending their continued dedication and pivotal role in enhancing performance indicators and achieving these significant milestones, which embody the spirit of one national team.

For his part, Hamid Saif Al Zaabi, Secretary-General and Vice Chair of the National Committee, affirmed that the 2025 performance indicators reflect the UAE’s commitment to enhancing the effectiveness of its national AML/CFT/CPF framework in line with FATF Standards and international best practices.

In the area of international cooperation, the General Secretariat in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, continued to strengthen communication channels and cooperation with international partners in the field of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing.

During the year, the General Secretariat convened 15 experts’ meetings with a number of FATF member jurisdictions, contributing to enhanced technical exchanges, the development of risk-informed cooperation, the sharing of best practices, and the continued expansion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in support of global efforts to combat financial crime.

Al Zaabi added, "The results achieved confirm the continued advancement of national coordination among relevant authorities and the growing impact of international partnerships in supporting the UAE’s efforts to combat cross-border financial crime. The UAE remains committed to strengthening institutional readiness, enhancing the effectiveness of supervision and financial investigations, and advancing the use of data and statistical indicators to support decision-making and measure the impact of the national AML/CFT/CPF framework.”

According to the indicators, the UAE further strengthened its position as a trusted global partner during 2025. Requests received through judicial cooperation, law enforcement, and financial intelligence channels continued to rise.

Incoming mutual legal assistance requests increased by 4.9%, from 492 to 516 requests, while incoming extradition requests increased by 25.3%, from 446 to 559 requests. Requests for information received by the Financial Intelligence Unit increased by 20.7%, from 1,261 to 1,522 requests. Pre-emptive freezing orders also increased by 46.7%, from 15 to 22 orders, while the value of frozen assets tripled to AED150 million.

In the area of supervision of financial institutions, virtual asset service providers (VASPs), and designated non-financial businesses and professions (DNFBPs), 781 inspections were conducted across financial institutions and VASPs, with administrative penalties amounting to AED384 million imposed. Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) increased by 28% to approximately 80,000 reports, of which banks accounted for 82.2%. Within the DNFBP sector, approximately 8,900 inspections were conducted and penalties amounting to AED160.33 million were imposed.

In the area of beneficial ownership transparency, the UAE recorded significant progress in strengthening compliance with beneficial ownership data requirements. The level of improvement reached 91.7% compared to the previous year, with only 336 legal persons lacking beneficial ownership information, compared to 4,038 in 2024.

Risk-based inspections increased by 54.2%, from 155,000 to 239,000 inspections, while beneficial ownership enquiries increased by 43.3% to reach 3,300 enquiries, of which 68.9% originated from law enforcement authorities and 30.6% from the Financial Intelligence Unit.

In the area of financial intelligence, investigations, and asset recovery, intelligence packages disseminated increased by 83.7%, from 233 to 428 packages. The number of reports incorporated within these packages increased by 155.1%, from 1,492 to 3,806 reports.

Suspicious Transaction Reports increased by 20.8%, from 54,000 to 66,000 reports, while law enforcement money laundering cases increased by 45.8%, from 646 to 942 cases. Domestic confiscations reached AED4.23 billion, in addition to AED750 million returned to victims.

In the area of counter-terrorist financing, suspicious reports related to terrorist financing increased by 62%, from 158 to 256 reports. A total of 56 terrorist financing investigations were recorded, 85.7% of which involved natural persons.

The 2025 performance indicators provide a comprehensive, data-driven assessment of the UAE’s AML/CFT/CPF framework, drawing on data from competent authorities, supervisory bodies, and the Financial Intelligence Unit.

The results reflect the maturity and continued development of the national framework across key areas including international cooperation, supervision, beneficial ownership transparency, financial intelligence, asset recovery, counter-terrorist financing, and counter-proliferation financing.