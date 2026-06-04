Hamdan bin Zayed: Under vision of Mohamed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi continues to advance global model for climate action, nature conservation

ABU DHABI, 4th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, affirmed that World Environment Day, observed this year under the theme “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future”, reflects the global drive to accelerate climate solutions and strengthen partnerships aimed at protecting natural resources and improving quality of life.

He said that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to advance a forward-looking development model that places sustainability and climate action at the heart of future planning. This is driven by sustained investment in innovation and technology, and the development of sustainable solutions that strengthen the readiness of communities and economies to address climate challenges.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed added that the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan established an approach that made the protection of nature and respect for the environment an integral part of the UAE’s development journey. Today, the country continues to build on that legacy through landmark initiatives and projects that support the sustainability of natural resources and safeguard them for future generations.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed noted that addressing climate change requires the collective efforts of institutions, communities and individuals, alongside strengthening scientific research, promoting environmental awareness, and empowering future generations to adopt more sustainable and responsible environmental practices.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed called for the continued development of pioneering programmes and initiatives to protect biodiversity and conserve terrestrial and marine ecosystems, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s leadership in climate action and building a more prosperous future for generations to come.