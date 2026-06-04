EAD: Abu Dhabi continues to develop innovative solutions to enhance climate adaptation, protect natural resources

ABU DHABI, 4th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), stated that World Environment Day 2026 represents an opportunity to renew our commitment to protecting natural resources and biodiversity, while strengthening the resilience of ecosystems in the face of climate change, in line with the UAE’s vision and its commitment to sustainable development.

She added that as the world marks World Environment Day this year under the theme “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future.”, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi has, for more than three decades, implemented environmental programmes and projects grounded in science and innovation. By deploying advanced technologies and artificial intelligence in environmental monitoring and natural resource management, the Agency continues to develop solutions that support climate adaptation across the emirate.

Dr Al Dhaheri noted that the launch of the Abu Dhabi Climate Change Adaptation Plan for the Environment Sector 2025–2050 marked an important step in strengthening the emirate’s preparedness for the impacts of climate change through the protection of groundwater, soil and biodiversity as essential systems that support water security, food security and environmental stability.

The plan includes 142 adaptation actions extending through 2050, including 86 projects to be implemented over the next five years. In this context, the Agency has continued to achieve significant milestones, including the documented return of the Arabian caracal after a 35-year absence, the use of smart monitoring technologies and drones to survey more than 700 sites, and the development of the emirate’s first groundwater atlas, which documents more than 118,000 wells.

Dr Al Dhaheri affirmed that these efforts reflect Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi’s commitment to continuing its work with partners across all sectors to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s leadership in environmental and climate action and to support the sustainability of natural resources and quality of life.