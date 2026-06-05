WSIS Forum convenes amid renewed global push for digital development

GENEVA, 5th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The world's leaders in tech will gather in Geneva at the largest forum dedicated to ICT and digital for development, taking place for the first time since the 20-year review of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) by the UN General Assembly last year.

Bolstered by the strengthened UN commitment to a digital future that puts people first, ministers, tech leaders, academia and NGOs will convene at the WSIS Forum 2026 to address urgent challenges in connectivity, online safety and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).

With 2.2 billion people still offline globally – and with the 6 billion that are connected seeking the most benefit from digital technologies – this year's edition builds on the pledge from UN member states to work together toward sustainable digital progress for the next decade.

"With renewed energy from the 20-year review and a new horizon stretching to 2035, there is no better moment to deliver on the WSIS promise of people-centred digital development," said ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin. "The WSIS Forum 2026 is where the world comes together to align tech innovation with the priorities of all people and our planet."

At the WSIS Forum from 6 to 10 July, a high-level track will bring ministers, regulators, chief executives, civil society leaders, ambassadors, mayors and heads of UN agencies together to share priorities, exchange policy insights, and identify areas for collective action.

The five-day forum will also feature the annual WSIS Prizes, a global contest recognizing innovative projects that use technology to advance global development goals.

Set to take place at ITU headquarters and Geneva's Palexpo convention centre, the event will coincide with ITU's AI for Good Global Summit 2026 and the Global Dialogue on AI Governance, convened by the United Nations General Assembly.

Since its launch in Geneva in 2003, the WSIS process has helped expand digital access and inclusion, with global Internet use rising from 15 per cent to 74 per cent over two decades.

Last year, the UN General Assembly's landmark WSIS+20 resolution reaffirmed the commitment of countries across the globe to building a digital future grounded in human rights and the principles of the UN Charter. The resolution called for accelerating projects to close digital divides, stepping up investment in digital infrastructure and skills, and adopting policies that support sustainable digital development.