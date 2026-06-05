Global Dialogue on AI Governance to discuss international cooperation, share best practices, lessons learned

GENEVA, 5th June, 2026 (WAM) -- ​​​AI leaders from Member States of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), private sector, academia and civil society will gather in Geneva from 6 to 7 July 2026 for the Global Dialogue on AI Governance to discuss international cooperation, share best practices and lessons learned, and facilitate open, transparent and inclusive discussions on artificial intelligence governance.

The AI Dialogue takes place in Geneva alongside the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum 2026​ (6-10 July) and ITU's AI for Good Global Summit (7-10 July).

The ITU says AI is reshaping economies, societies, and daily life. Its opportunities are real. So are its challenges. No country can address either alone. The Global Dialogue on AI Governance exists to ensure that governance reflects the priorities of all nations, not just the most technologically advanced, and that the benefits of AI are shared by all.

The first session of the AI Global Dialogue on AI Governance is a two-day event which will include a high-level segment, thematic sessions and side events. The Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence will also present its preliminary report during the even