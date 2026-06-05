Fire kills 12 people in Sri Lankan home for older people

COLOMBO, 5th June, 2026 (WAM) -- A dozen people have died in a fire at a home for older people in ​Sri Lanka, police said on Thursday, while another eight have been hospitalised.

The fire, which ‌broke ⁠out at a home in ‌Anguruwatota (55 ⁠km ​from ⁠the commercial capital Colombo), ⁠has been put out and ⁠the director of the establishment has been ⁠arrested, police ​said.

"A total ⁠of 51 people were rescued from the home, and they are being looked after ​by the ‌military and public ​officials in the area," Police ​Spokesperson Frederick Wootler said.