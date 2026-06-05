Dollar set for weekly gain, yen hits key 160 level

WORLD CAPITALS, 5th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The US dollar was little changed on Friday but remained on track for a weekly gain, while the Japanese yen is testing the 160-per-dollar level.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen ⁠and the euro, was little changed at 99.434, on track for a 0.5 percent gain for the week.

Meanwhile, the yen weakened to the critical 160-per-dollar mark briefly in early trades, hitting the level for the third straight.

The euro stood at $1.1612, up 0.02 percent so far in Asia, and sterling was steady at $1.34228. Both ​are heading for small weekly losses.

The Australian dollar was down 0.1 percent at $0.71265, and the New Zealand dollar held flat at $0.5867 with a ​2 percent weekly advance.