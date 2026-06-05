Korean won hits weakest level since 2009

SEOUL, 5th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Korean won dropped to the lowest level since 2009 against the US dollar on Friday, amid tensions in the Middle East and net selling of local stocks by foreign investors, Yonhap News Agency said.

The won opened at 1,529 won per dollar, up 0.7 won from the previous session's close, but lost ground as foreign investors offloaded local shares.

The won was quoted at 1,547.1 won per dollar at 10:38 am, down 13.1 won from the previous session.

In terms of intraday trading, this was the weakest level since March 2009. As of Friday morning, foreign investors sold a net 1.4 trillion won (US$900 billion) worth of local stocks. Foreign investors remained net sellers of local stocks for the 20th consecutive trading session.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index plunged 4.55 percent to 8,246.1 as of 10:44 am.